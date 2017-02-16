Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Union organizers fell far short on Wednesday in a bid to
enlist workers at Boeing's South Carolina facilities in
what was widely viewed as an early test of labor's strength in
the Trump era. nyti.ms/2kV0SYp
- The fast-food executive Andrew Puzder withdrew his
nomination to be labor secretary on Wednesday as Republican
senators turned sharply against him, the latest defeat for a
White House besieged by infighting and struggling for traction
even with a Republican-controlled Congress. nyti.ms/2kV7shy
- Soon after Yahoo disclosed the first of two
enormous data breaches that threatened to upend a $4.8 billion
deal it had reached with Verizon Communications, the
embattled company began to confront an unpleasant potential
future. nyti.ms/2kV4KsD
- Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, sparred
with House Republicans on Wednesday about the value of financial
regulation and the effectiveness of monetary policy in a testy
session that showed the gulf between the central bank and the
conservatives who control Capitol Hill. nyti.ms/2kV7EgM
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)