- Yahoo and Verizon said that they had
agreed to shave $350 million from the price that Verizon would
pay to buy Yahoo's core internet businesses. The revised
agreement, now valued at $4.48 billion, paves the way for the
deal to proceed to a shareholder vote as early as April. nyti.ms/2lmkO6X
- Milo Yiannopoulos resigned from Breitbart News after his
glib remarks about pedophilia by Roman Catholic priests and his
endorsement of sexual relations with boys as young as 13 drew
widespread condemnation from many of the conservatives who had
long stood by him. Yiannopoulos's had lost his speaking slot at
the pre-eminent conservative conference, had a book deal
canceled and, resigned under pressure from his job as a senior
editor at Breitbart News. nyti.ms/2lmqUE3
- Norton Rose Fulbright and Chadbourne & Parke, will merge
into a single entity with more than 4,000 lawyers and expected
annual revenue just under $2 billion. The combined firm will be
known as Norton Rose Fulbright. The combination with Chadbourne
will give the new firm about 1,000 lawyers in the United States,
including more than 300 in New York and around 130 in
Washington. nyti.ms/2lmmg9f
- President Trump said that the rise of anti-Semitism in the
United States since his inauguration was "horrible" and
"painful," reacting publicly for the first time to mounting
threats targeting Jewish people and institutions after he drew
criticism for being slow to condemn them. nyti.ms/2lmkeWG
