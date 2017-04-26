BRIEF-LXRANDCO ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR $25 MLN CREDIT FACILITY
* LXRANDCO INC ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR A $25,000,000 CREDIT FACILITY WITH A CHARTERED CANADIAN BANK
- Eleven current and former Fox News employees filed a class-action lawsuit in New York against the network, accusing it of "abhorrent, intolerable, unlawful and hostile racial discrimination". nyti.ms/2q5o49U
- Despite the turmoil that has engulfed Wells Fargo & Co in the past year, shareholders voted to re-elect all of the bank's 15 directors during a raucous annual meeting on Tuesday. But some of the board members edged in just barely, signaling that many shareholders want further changes to the bank's leadership. nyti.ms/2q5vIBc
- Newly released police documents claim that David Dao, the passenger who was shown being dragged off a United Airlines flight on April 9 in widely shared videos, behaved violently toward the officers removing him, but his lawyer dismissed this account as "utter nonsense". nyti.ms/2q5ob55
- Chobani LLC, the yogurt company, has filed a lawsuit against Alex Jones, the high-profile conspiracy theorist and the host of a popular right-wing radio show, for posting what it called false news reports about the company and its owner. nyti.ms/2q5gxrv
- A group including Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor and presidential candidate, has reached a tentative agreement to buy the Miami Marlins, according to two people briefed on the situation who requested anonymity because the deal is not official. nyti.ms/2q53iqY
ACCRA, June 15 Ghana named Standard Chartered Bank and local lender Fidelity as lead managers for a 10 billion cedi ($2.27 billion) local bond to clear debts owed by public sector energy utilities, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
* HAIN CELESTIAL RECEIVES NASDAQ EXTENSION AND LENDER WAIVER AND EXTENSION OF CREDIT FACILITY