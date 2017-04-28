April 28 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President Trump warned of the possibility of a "major,
major conflict" with North Korea in an interview in which he
said he was seeking a diplomatic solution to concerns that
Pyongyang was preparing to conduct another nuclear test. nyti.ms/2oRKFCP
- Swirling tensions at Fox News burst into public view on
Thursday as one of its stars, Sean Hannity, spoke out in defense
of an embattled executive at the center of an expanding culture
clash inside the network. nyti.ms/2oRsFbS
- Anthony Levandowski, the Uber Technologies Inc
executive accused of stealing trade secrets from Google, is
stepping aside from leading some of the company's work on
self-driving vehicles, amid a bare-knuckled legal fight between
the two technology giants. nyti.ms/2oRNTX7
- David Dao, the doctor who was seen being dragged off a
United Airlines jet this month in videos that sparked widespread
outrage, has reached a settlement with the airline for an
undisclosed amount, his lawyers said on Thursday. nyti.ms/2oRNDHq
- New Balance has won a rare legal victory in China in an
intellectual property dispute: a court has ordered five shoe
manufacturers and sellers to pay the state $250,000 for using
the American shoemaker's signature slanting "N" logo. nyti.ms/2oRKasw
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)