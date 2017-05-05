UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
- Uber Technologies Inc is the subject of a United States Department of Justice inquiry over Greyball, a program that it used to deceive regulators who were trying to shut down its ride-hailing service. nyti.ms/2pFVdb2
- Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday became the latest company to agree to pay back taxes, in this case 306 million euros, or $334 million, to the Italian authorities for its operations in the country from 2002 to 2015. nyti.ms/2pFBcSa
- European Union officials fired an opening salvo on Thursday in a "Brexit"-related dispute that could threaten London's status as the undisputed financial capital of Europe and affect hundreds of trillions of dollars worth of financial products. nyti.ms/2pG2mbj
- New troubles for Fox News arose on Thursday as a lawsuit accused it of gender discrimination and one of the women who have accused Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment said she would appear before the British regulatory group that is assessing Twenty-first Century Fox's attempted takeover of Sky PLC, the satellite TV giant. nyti.ms/2pG6mbZ
- The House on Thursday narrowly approved legislation to repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act, as Republicans recovered from their earlier failures and moved a step closer to delivering on their promise to reshape American health care without mandated insurance coverage. nyti.ms/2pFOLRf (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.