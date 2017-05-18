UPDATE 3-Argentina raises eyebrows with surprise 100-year bond sale
BUENOS AIRES/LONDON, June 19 Argentina has offered a 100-year bond in U.S. dollars, the finance ministry said on Monday, just over a year after the nation emerged from default.
May 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Puerto Rico's first day in federal court to reduce its $123 billion in bond debt and unfunded pensions got off to a cordial enough start on Wednesday, but after a few hours, the gloves started to come off. nyti.ms/2qywjJa
- American and European officials met on Wednesday in Brussels to discuss aviation security after the United States Department of Homeland Security said it was considering a ban on laptop computers and tablets in the cabins of trans-Atlantic flights. nyti.ms/2qyFQzY
- Lloyds, one of Britain's four largest lenders, said on Wednesday that it had returned to private ownership after the British government sold its final stake. nyti.ms/2qyDcdG
- Hundreds of thousands of Greeks walked off the job on Wednesday, heeding the call of labor unions to join a 24-hour general strike to protest a new round of austerity measures nearing approval in Parliament. nyti.ms/2qyzdOn
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.