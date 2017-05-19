May 19 The following are the top stories on the
- When securities regulators sued the hedge fund manager
Leon Cooperman last year, accusing him of violating insider
trading laws, he vowed to fight to the bitter end. And now,
nearly eight months later, he and his firm, Omega Advisors, have
agreed to settle, paying just under $5 million in civil
penalties and forfeited profits. nyti.ms/2pQT2Dv
- Roger Ailes, who shaped the images that helped elect three
Republican presidents and then became a dominant,
often-intimidating force in American conservative politics at
the helm of Fox News until he was forced out last year in a
sexual harassment scandal, died on Thursday morning. He was 77.
nyti.ms/2pRgEHL
- President Michel Temer of Brazil defied calls to resign on
Thursday as an exploding scandal over claims that he authorized
the payment of hush money to a jailed ally engulfed Latin
America's largest country. nyti.ms/2pRbsDU
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, one of the world's
biggest carmakers, said on Thursday that it was in talks with
the Department of Justice to settle an investigation into diesel
deception, as growing evidence points to the carmaker's use of
illegal software to evade emissions tests. nyti.ms/2pRxoPd
- The legal battle over the deadly flaws in Takata
airbags moved a step closer to resolution on Thursday when four
automakers agreed to compensate owners of recalled cars. nyti.ms/2pRbUSC
