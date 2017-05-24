May 24 The following are the top stories on the
- Uber Technologies Inc said Tuesday that it had
made a mistake in the way it calculated its commissions, at a
cost of tens of millions of dollars to its New York drivers, and
the company vowed to correct the practice and make the drivers
whole for the lost earnings. nyti.ms/2qNru0j
- Fannie Mae, the government-controlled mortgage finance
giant, said on Tuesday that it had stopped selling properties to
the firm, Vision Property Management, after conducting a review
of the firm's rent-to-own program, which operates in more than a
dozen states. nyti.ms/2qNBPcV
- Moody's Investors Service downgraded its credit rating on
China's sovereign debt by a notch on Wednesday, saying the
steady buildup of debt in the Chinese economy would erode the
country's financial strength in the coming years. nyti.ms/2qNv0Io
- Target Corp will pay $18.5 million to 47 states
and the District of Columbia as part of a settlement with state
attorneys general over a huge security breach that compromised
the data of millions of customers. nyti.ms/2qNC4Vn
- Congressional Republicans greeted President Trump's first
full budget on Tuesday with open hesitation or outright
hostility. But it was not clear that they could come up with an
alternative that could win over conservatives and moderates
while clearing a path for the tax cuts and policies they have
promised for years. nyti.ms/2qNyv1q
- Glencore Plc, the mining and energy giant, said
Tuesday that its agriculture business had made an informal
takeover approach to the commodity company Bunge Ltd. nyti.ms/2qNAMcX
- The U.S. federal government filed a lawsuit against Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles on Tuesday, accusing it
of using illegal engine-control software to enable its
diesel-powered vehicles to pass emissions tests. nyti.ms/2qNyURu
