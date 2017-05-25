May 25 The following are the top stories on the
- Federal Reserve Board officials said at a meeting early
this month that they wanted to see evidence of stronger economic
growth before continuing to increase the Fed's benchmark
interest rate, according to minutes of the meeting published on
Wednesday. nyti.ms/2qm4yCc
- Prosecutors say an employee of a Washington consulting
firm obtained information about policy decisions at the Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services. nyti.ms/2qmguUk
- Fox News on Wednesday urged a federal court to discipline
a lawyer it said had failed to vet basic facts when he filed a
lawsuit accusing the network of using fake Twitter accounts to
harass a former host. nyti.ms/2qmkdRX
- Ken Kurson, a close friend of President Donald Trump's
son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said on Wednesday that he will leave
his job as editor of the Observer, the cheeky chronicler of New
York City media and politics that Kushner purchased in 2006. nyti.ms/2qmmoFb
- A Latin American competitor to Uber, 99, has raised $100
million from SoftBank Group Corp of Japan to fuel
growth, the Brazilian start-up's chief executive says. nyti.ms/2qmkLat
- A bill to dismantle the Affordable Care Act that narrowly
passed the House this month would leave 14 million more people
uninsured next year than under President Barack Obama's health
law — and 23 million more in 2026, the Congressional Budget
Office said Wednesday. Some of the nation's sickest would pay
much more for health care. nyti.ms/2qmhjfS
