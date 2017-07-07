July 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- France is joining a growing movement to force the
extinction of vehicles that run on fossil fuels, saying on
Thursday that it would aim to end the sale of gasoline and
diesel cars by 2040. nyti.ms/2tSIbK3
- Since May, hackers have been penetrating the computer
networks of companies that operate nuclear power stations and
other energy facilities, as well as manufacturing plants in the
United States and other countries, according to a joint report
from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau
of Investigation. nyti.ms/2uQNxm0
- Music-streaming service SoundCloud Ltd said it was laying
off 173 employees, about 40 percent of its work force. nyti.ms/2svBdXD
- Fox Business Network, a subsidiary of Twenty-First Century
Fox Inc, said it had suspended a longtime anchor,
Charles Payne, pending an investigation into his conduct. nyti.ms/2tnvSEE
- Walter Shaub, the head of the U.S. Office of Government
Ethics, who clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump and his
administration over conflicts of interest, said he would resign
before his five-year term ends in January. nyti.ms/2uwJ7Bm
