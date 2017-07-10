FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 10
July 10, 2017 / 4:35 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton before agreeing to meet with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign, according to three advisers to the White House briefed on the meeting and two others with knowledge of it. nyti.ms/2tyi0HT

- Trump tried on Sunday to put the matter of Russia's alleged election meddling behind him, insisting that he had "strongly pressed" Russian President Vladimir Putin on the matter twice in a private meeting last week and declaring that it was "time to move forward." nyti.ms/2tYfY4M

- Two congressional Democrats are demanding more information about U.S. President Donald Trump's potential conflicts of interest stemming from his part ownership of the nation's largest federally subsidized housing complex, which they say could benefit financially from decisions made by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. nyti.ms/2v1pqRE

- A group of news organizations will later in the week begin an effort to seek bargaining rights against Google and Facebook Inc and will ask for a limited antitrust exemption from Congress in order to do so. nyti.ms/2txHOE6

- A fire late Saturday at a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility forced officials to cut off power to about 140,000 city residents, leaving them without air-conditioning for roughly 12 hours during a record-breaking heat wave. nyti.ms/2uGZDPC

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

