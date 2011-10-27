LISBON Oct 27 Following are some of the main
* EU summit doesn't seem to have recipes to end crisis
(Publico)
* Portuguese banks forced to inject 7.8 billion euros to
compensate for euro crisis (Publico)
* EU tells Portugal to be ready to implement more austerity
measures (Diario de Noticias)
* Housing reevaluation to raise taxes and rent (Diario de
Noticias)
* India's Birla interested in buying into
Portugal's EDP (Diario Economico)
* Millennium bcp bank shareholder Teixeira Duarte
acknowledges possibility of Portuguese stake taking a stake in
bank through recapitalisation (Diario Economico)
* Volkswagen's Autoeuropa plant in Portugal
maintains 30 pct output growth forecast (Jornal de Negocios)