* EU summit doesn't seem to have recipes to end crisis (Publico)

* Portuguese banks forced to inject 7.8 billion euros to compensate for euro crisis (Publico)

* EU tells Portugal to be ready to implement more austerity measures (Diario de Noticias)

* Housing reevaluation to raise taxes and rent (Diario de Noticias)

* India's Birla interested in buying into Portugal's EDP (Diario Economico)

* Millennium bcp bank shareholder Teixeira Duarte acknowledges possibility of Portuguese stake taking a stake in bank through recapitalisation (Diario Economico)

* Volkswagen's Autoeuropa plant in Portugal maintains 30 pct output growth forecast (Jornal de Negocios)