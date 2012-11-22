Fitch Affirms Swiss Canton of Zurich at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Swiss Canton of Zurich's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The affirmation reflects Zurich's high degree of autonomy and corresponding capability to adjust personal and corporate income tax rates, in line with all Switzerland's cant