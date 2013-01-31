LISBON Jan 31 Following are some of the main
* Opposition Socialists' leader Seguro, contender Costa
agree truce, for nearest future (Publico)
* Seguro and Costa negotiating new Socialist leadership team
after internal crisis (Diario de Noticias)
* Portuguese banks pay down over 3 billion euros in ECB
long-term loans (Diario de Noticias)
* Cabinet reshuffle likely only after state spending reform
(Diario Economico)
* Portugal Telecom and Brazil's Oi pick
investment banks to study integration scenarios. (Negocios)