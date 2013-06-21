BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch on conf call- Q1 will remain challenging as we sort through assortment issue
* On conf call- in Hollister guys, had strong performance in denim, knit tops and outerwear in Q4
LISBON, June 21 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Prosecutor's office investigates 150 high-risk swap contracts signed by public companies, fired executive says banks pressured firms to sign up (Diario de Noticias)
* Government wants president to send most polemic spending cuts to constitutional court for preventative checks (Sol)
* Antitrust authority may extend analysis of proposed Optimus/Zon merger until October (Diario Economico)
* CDS-PP leader guarantees ruling coalition stability until Troika leaves, but warns alliance will have to be reassessed afterwards (Publico)
* On conf call- in Hollister guys, had strong performance in denim, knit tops and outerwear in Q4
LONDON, March 2 About one third of audits of London-listed companies sampled by Britain's accounting regulator lack rigour and need improvements, the watchdog said in a report published on Thursday.
* Has entered into negotiations in respect of a possible acquisition that have a material effect on price of co's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)