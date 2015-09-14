LISBON, Sept 14 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Spain's La Caixa to ponder Novo Banco acquisition if current process canceled (Diario Economico)

* Decisive week for Novo Banco sale; Apollo still a candidate if no deal with Fosun, but cancellation not ruled out (Jornal de Negocios)

* Lisbon growth accelerates; two hotels opened each month since January (Diario de Noticias)