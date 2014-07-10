LISBON, July 10 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Espirito Santo International considering filing for controlled insolvency if debt renegotiation with clients fails while it prepares larger restructuring plan (Diario Economico)

* CMVM market regulator starts investigation of Portugal Telecom's debt dealings with Rioforte (Expresso)

* Association of PT shareholders does not rule out suing company, still to decide on strategy (Negocios)

* Angola preparing development bank based on BES Angola (Negocios)

*Constitutional court judges to rule on pension cuts before going on holidays in mid-August (Negocios).