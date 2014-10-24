BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 14.72 pct stake in MDC Partners
* The Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 14.72 percent stake in MDC Partners Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LISBON Oct 24 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Portuguese banks raised 10 billion euros in capital since previous stress test, but still no certainty until new results revealed (Diario Economico)
* APAX private equity fund wants to buy PT Portugal from Brazil's Oi, joins Altice, Telefonica (Diario Economico)
* 90 percent of Novo Banco clients who hold long-term bonds accept bank's offer to convert in deposits; deposits reinforced by almost 800 mln euros (Negocios)
* Government gives in and allows income tax discounts for education costs (Publico)
* Prime Minister imposes silence on possible election coalition with CDS-PP (Diario de Noticias)
* Opposition Socialists back down on debt renegotiation (Sol)
* Veritone inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq capital market under the symbol “veri”
* Starboard value lp reports 4.4 percent stake in tribune media co as of march 13 versus 6.6 percent stake as of february 10 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: