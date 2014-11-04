BRIEF-JT signs contract worth 396.1 mln won
* Says it signed a 396.1 million won contract with AVI-TECH to provide JTS-7500 Automatic 4-Parallel Loading/Unloading System in Singapore
LISBON Nov 4 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Troika calculations put Portugal's deficit above 3 percent next year, higher than 2.7 pct government target (Diario Economico)
* APAX fund competes with Altice to buy Portugal Telecom assets from Oi (Diario Economico)
* Portugal Telecom will prevent sale of PT Portugal if considers price too low (Negocios)
* Altice only to pay 500 million euros for Portugal Telecom assets, assume debt of 6.5 billion (Diario de Noticias)
* Government re-evaluating cooperation with East Timor after diplomatic incident ( Diario de Noticias)
* Portuguese judges expelled from East Timor after discomforting investigations (Publico)
* Says it signed a 396.1 million won contract with AVI-TECH to provide JTS-7500 Automatic 4-Parallel Loading/Unloading System in Singapore
FRANKFURT, March 20 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
* Jio's entry has upended sector, forcing mergers (Updates with details of agreement, analyst quote, background)