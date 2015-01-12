BRIEF-Eve Investments Ltd requests voluntary suspension in trading
* Requests voluntary suspension in trading of its securities pending release of an announcement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LISBON Jan 12 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Portugal Telecom SGPS management under pressure to postpone today's shareholder meeting that would vote on sale of former PT assets by Oi to Altice (Diario Economico)
* Shareholders in Portugal Telecom SGPS to vote on postponing shareholder assembly (Jornal de Negocios)
* CEO Nuno Amado prepares to get new mandate at Millennium bcp (Jornal de Negocios)
* Madeira's long-serving leader Alberto Joao Jardim steps down today after 36 years of running the island, early election to follow (Publico)
* Requests voluntary suspension in trading of its securities pending release of an announcement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in respect of a capital raising by company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: