* Portugal Telecom SGPS management under pressure to postpone today's shareholder meeting that would vote on sale of former PT assets by Oi to Altice (Diario Economico)

* Shareholders in Portugal Telecom SGPS to vote on postponing shareholder assembly (Jornal de Negocios)

* CEO Nuno Amado prepares to get new mandate at Millennium bcp (Jornal de Negocios)

* Madeira's long-serving leader Alberto Joao Jardim steps down today after 36 years of running the island, early election to follow (Publico)