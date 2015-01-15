BRIEF-Italy's Giglio signs deals with Macy's, Bloomingdale's
* Signed deals with U.S. department stores Macy's and Bloomingdale's
LISBON Jan 15 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Former Portugal Telecom chief Granadeiro says merger with Oi should be reversed (Diario Economico)
* Banks to pay 80 percent less to deposits guarantee fund (Diario Economico)
* Future buyer of TAP airline will not be able to dismiss employees while state remains shareholder (Publico)
* Luxembourg court officials in Lisbon to speed up bankrupt Grupo Espirito Santo asset sales (Negocios)
* Signed deals with U.S. department stores Macy's and Bloomingdale's
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oGWtZ4 (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to read the release)
* Says proceeds for asset monetization can be used for debt reduction Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nINyp1) Further company coverage: