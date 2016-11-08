BRIEF-JCDecaux Q4 adjusted revenue down 0.1 pct at 982.8 mln euros
* 2016 adjusted revenue up 5.8 pct to 3,392.8 million euros ($3.62 billion)
LISBON Nov 8 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* State-owned bank CGD's new CEO faces resignations on his team if court forces disclosure of wealth, to evaluate if stays on (Jornal de Negocios)
* Prime Minister Costa announces 200 mln euros for startups at WebSummit (Publico)
* WebSummit - the day Lisbon's venue became incubator for Silicon Valley (Diario de Noticias)
* Illegal immigrants' escapes from Lisbon airport aided by organised group (Jornal de Noticias)
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , said it would buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc in a deal valued at about $880 million.
Jan 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: BORDER WALL Trump tweets that his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Pena Nieto, should cancel next week's scheduled visit to Washington if Mexico refuses to pay for a wall along the border. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says Congress is moving ahead with plans for the Mexican border wall that would cost $12 billion to $15 billion. SANCTUARY CITIES