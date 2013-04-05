MOSCOW, April 5 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian government will launch a tender to build a bridge over the Lena river in Siberia worth 54.7 billion roubles ($1.73 billion), the daily writes.

- Russian food retailer Magnit plans to open 10,300 new stores, including 500 hypermarkets, in the next five years, the daily reports.

- Russian fertilizer firm Phosagro may pay out more than 10 billion roubles ($315.82 million) in dividends for 2012, the paper writes.

- Russian railways plan to raise up to 406 billion roubles ($12.82 billion) in private investments by 2020 for infrastructure funding purposes, the daily reports.

- Russian Finance Ministry has introduced a draft bill into the parliament setting tax rebates for private stock market investors, while experts say the measure will unlikely make stockmarket more popular among Russians, the daily says.

- Russian lower house of parliament on Thursday announced plans to draft a bill reducing tax concessions for print media, saying that 2012 federal budget was missing some 8.15 billion roubles in taxes due to the concessions, the paper reports.

