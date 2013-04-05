UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, April 5 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian government will launch a tender to build a bridge over the Lena river in Siberia worth 54.7 billion roubles ($1.73 billion), the daily writes.
- Russian food retailer Magnit plans to open 10,300 new stores, including 500 hypermarkets, in the next five years, the daily reports.
- Russian fertilizer firm Phosagro may pay out more than 10 billion roubles ($315.82 million) in dividends for 2012, the paper writes.
- Russian railways plan to raise up to 406 billion roubles ($12.82 billion) in private investments by 2020 for infrastructure funding purposes, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian Finance Ministry has introduced a draft bill into the parliament setting tax rebates for private stock market investors, while experts say the measure will unlikely make stockmarket more popular among Russians, the daily says.
- Russian lower house of parliament on Thursday announced plans to draft a bill reducing tax concessions for print media, saying that 2012 federal budget was missing some 8.15 billion roubles in taxes due to the concessions, the paper reports.
($1 = 31.6632 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources