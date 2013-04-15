MOSCOW, April 15 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Pascal Lamy, the director general of WTO, says he discussed how to ease Russian trade restrictions with First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.

- Russian automobile manufacturer Sollers at its joint venture with Mazda in Vladivostok last Friday started producing new model Mazda 6, the paper writes.

- The world's largest tyre maker Bridgestone Corp plans to build a factory in Russia's city of Ulyanovsk. The plant will begin production in 2016 and by 2018 will produce some 4.4. million tyres per year, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Communist party may demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's cabinet when the leader gives a speech to the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, the paper writes.

- The director of a St Petersburg Naval museum was arrested last week on suspicion of corruption that caused the government hundreds of millions of roubles in losses, the paper says.

- The daily runs the comments of Finnish Foreign Minister Erkki Tuomioja who says Finland is concerned with Russia's lawmaking on NGOs.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian social development minister Olga Golodets say Russians evade taxes causing shortages in pension payments for senior citizens, the daily reports.

- The Kremlin is expecting numerous questions over corruption when President Vladimir Putin holds a televised phone-in is sessions on April 25, the daily says citing sources. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)