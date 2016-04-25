MOSCOW Apr 25 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Russian ministers of education, finance and culture are most criticised by Russian Internet users among Russia's cabinet members, the paper writes citing a recent poll.

- The Russian government has increased tariffs for cargo traffic inside Russia for foreign companies, the paper reports.

- Kuwait Petroleum plans to purchase up to 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per year from Russian gas producer Novatek , the paper reports.

- The number of people investing in mutual investment funds in Russia rose by 5 percent in 2015, the paper writes citing central bank data.

- Prices for smartphones sold by Russian mobile phone retailers dropped by an average of 24-25 percent in March, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Industry Ministry is developing a national standard of radio communication for government bodies, using a technology of "cognitive radio", in line with an order by President Vladimir Putin, the paper writes.

- Russian internet portal Yandex will launch a service for automatic moderation of pictures which users post on social networks and dating websites. It will use artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies to filter pictures, the paper says.

RBC

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko jailed in Russia for two Russians jailed in Ukraine before the end of May, the daily writes. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)