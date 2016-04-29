MOSCOW, April 29 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- An investigation into Dmitry Kamenshchik, owner of Moscow's Domodedovo airport, may involve seizing some of the airport's property, the paper writes.

- Russian mobile phone operator Megafon will pay out some 30 billion roubles ($466.38 million) in dividends for 2015 to its shareholders, the paper writes.

- Russian internet company Yandex has increased its advertising income by 34 percent in the first quarter of 2016, the paper reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia may introduce a tax free system for foreign visitors before the end of 2016 allowing them to partially claim back taxes off goods purchased in Russia, the paper reports.

- Russia's consumer confidence index dropped to 63 points in the first quarter of 2016, its lowest level in the past 11 years, the paper writes, citing Nielsen.

- Both rich and poor Russians saw their earnings fall in the first quarter of 2016, the paper writes, citing state statistics.

- The Russian Presidential Administration has asked the Mail.ru Group to develop a highly protected messenger service for state institutions to use. The project will require at least $5 million, the paper says.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has scolded space officials for a failed rocket launch from the new Vostochny cosmodrome, the paper writes.

($1 = 64.3251 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)