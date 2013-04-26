MOSCOW, April 26 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's second-biggest bank, VTB, will on Friday set the terms for a planned 100 billion rouble ($3.21 billion) share sale, which is expected to take place in the middle of May, the daily reports.

- For the first time in the past 10 years, Japan's prime minister will visit Russia. Invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japan's Shinzo Abe will arrive on April 28 to discuss four islands in the Pacific, known as the Southern Kuriles in Russia, the paper says.

- Russian state institutions has requested that Google Inc remove content from Google search results 114 times, as well as the content of Google's subsidiaries, since the new law on the protection of children from harmful information came into force in 2012, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian largest air carrier Aeroflot in 2014 plans to transfer some of its flights to Vnukovo airport from Sheremetyevo where it currently operates exclusively, the daily says.

- Russian state-owned company RusGeology (Rosgeologiya), set up last year to bring together dozens of Russian geological exploration outfits, plans to increase its revenues six-fold to 45 billion roubles ($1.45 billion) by 2020, the paper reports.

- Russian government plans to spend some 2 billion roubles ($64.26 million) on establishing a corporation that will cooperate with the Central Asian countries to create jobs and stop local people from drug trafficking, the paper says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian opposition activist Konstantin Lebedev was sentenced to 2.5 years on Thursday for organising riots during last year's opposition rally on May 6, the daily says. ($1 = 31.1237 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)