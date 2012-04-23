Moscow, April 23 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian state-run Agency for Strategic Initiatives drafted two road-maps to improve investment climate in Russia, which Prime Minister Vladimir Putin may approve on May 3, the daily says.

- MegaFon will become Russia's first mobile operator to launch next-generation high-speed LTE (Long Term Evolution) mobile technology on Monday, the paper writes.

- The number of suspects released on bail in 2011 shrunk by 30 percent from a year ago, the paper reports citing Russia's Supreme Court statistics.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The daily runs an interview with Sergei Shoigu, former emergencies minister and recently appointed governor of the Moscow region, who talks about his plans in his new role.

- Between 50,000 and 65,000 Orthodox Christian believers gathered on Saturday near Moscow's main cathedral to pray "against anti-church forces", the paper writes.

- Some 350 people in the Siberian Amur region were left homeless after a strong wildfire, the paper says.

- Russia's state-run United Shipbuilding Corporation, OSK, will build hulls for French-designed Mistral helicopter carriers, to be used by Russia's naval forces, at a Baltic Sea shipyard near St Petersburg, the paper writes. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)