VEDOMOSTI
- Russian state-run Agency for Strategic Initiatives drafted
two road-maps to improve investment climate in Russia, which
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin may approve on May 3, the daily
says.
- MegaFon will become Russia's first mobile
operator to launch next-generation high-speed LTE (Long Term
Evolution) mobile technology on Monday, the paper writes.
- The number of suspects released on bail in 2011 shrunk by
30 percent from a year ago, the paper reports citing Russia's
Supreme Court statistics.
KOMMERSANT
- The daily runs an interview with Sergei Shoigu, former
emergencies minister and recently appointed governor of the
Moscow region, who talks about his plans in his new role.
- Between 50,000 and 65,000 Orthodox Christian believers
gathered on Saturday near Moscow's main cathedral to pray
"against anti-church forces", the paper writes.
- Some 350 people in the Siberian Amur region were left
homeless after a strong wildfire, the paper says.
- Russia's state-run United Shipbuilding Corporation, OSK,
will build hulls for French-designed Mistral helicopter
carriers, to be used by Russia's naval forces, at a Baltic Sea
shipyard near St Petersburg, the paper writes.
