MOSCOW, April 7 The following are some stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- World Bank analysts doubt that the lifting of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow will help Russia's economy.

- The creation of a new force and a potentially repressive structure - the national guard which is headed by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin - is the Kremlin's response to the revival of political life in the country, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's environment protection lobby is seeking state support to replace activists from WWF Russia and Greenpeace working in the country. The national ecological movement should be patriotically-minded and should not hamper the work of local industries and businesses, the daily says.

- France's Auchan chain of hypermarkets will export Russian products to Europe under its trade mark, the daily says adding that the retailer is plans to bring to 5,300 items to be sold by Auchan Retail Russia by 2018.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia will suspend the destruction of its chemical weapons until 2020 because the terms of the International Chemical Weapons Convention have already been violated, and the United States will most likely not complete the disposal of its chemicals before 2023, according to Russian expert Natalia Kalinina.

- Russia will launch its Proton-M rocket carrier to deliver a new Intelsat satellite into orbit at the beginning of 2017, the head of the Khrunichev satellite maker, Andrei Kalinovsky, is quoted as saying.

- Eighty-seven percent of Russians are convinced that Crimea must be part of Russia, while around three percent of those polled consider it part of Ukraine, according to a survey by Levada-Centre pollsters.

(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)