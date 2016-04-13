MOSCOW Apr 13 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's central bank for the first time since 2006 has
announced it will put into circulation new bills worth 200
($3.04) and 2,000 roubles ($30.37). This measure is expected to
help save funds on printing banknotes, the paper writes.
- Russia's Vimpelcom Ltd plans to issue Eurobonds on
Wednesday, the paper reports citing sources.
- Air carriers in Russia transported 3.4 percent fewer
people in the first quarter of 2016 compared to the same period
of 2015. The market may lose some 7-10 percent of passenger
traffic in 2016, the paper writes.
- Russia's largest gold producer Polyus Gold may
float at least 5 percent of its shares on the Moscow Stock
Exchange worth some 35.5 billion roubles ($539.10 million), the
paper reports.
- The combined aatabase of subscribers of Russian mobile
phone operators rose by more than 11.6 million people in 2015,
the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has excluded the former
speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Boris Gryzlov,
from the Russian Security Council, the paper writes.
- Russian gas monopoly Gazprom is in talks with
Turkish private gas importers on renewal of gas exports to
Turkey, the daily says.
- The number of Russian holiday-makers choosing Georgia and
Armenia for May Day holidays has risen by 16 to 86 percent by
different estimates, the paper writes.
- Relatives of the Russians who died in the crash of the
Flydubai plane in Rostov-on-Don have filed a lawsuit to a U.S.
court, hoping to receive compensations of $5 million for each
air disaster victim, the paper reports.
