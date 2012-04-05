MOSCOW, April 5 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has ordered cabinet members
to use cars produced in Russia, Belarus or Kazakhstan, the paper
reports.
- Russia's MetroJet air carrier, set up on the basis of
Kogalymavia company, will carry out charter flights under the
brand of TUI, the first major international operator to enter
Russian and Ukrainian travel services market.
- Russia's antimonopoly watchdog, FAS, has allowed the
biggest state bank Sberbank to buy 100 percent of
shares of the Moscow golf club, a 28.5 percent stake of which
belongs to city authorities.
KOMMERSANT
- Capital outflow from Russia reached $35.1 billion in the
first three months of the year, which is almost half Russia's
foreign trade surplus over the same period, according to the
central bank statistics.
- Russia's AFK Sistema is to set up a joint farming
venture with RZ Agro Ltd, affiliated with Louis Dreyfus, one of
the world's four dominant agro traders.
- A private equity company Baring Vostok Capital Partners
is investing up to $100 million in expanding a network of the
European Medical Center (EMC) clinics in Russia, which plans to
raise its capitalization to $1 billion and to hold IPO in
future.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russia's opposition is planning to hold a rally with
"hundreds of supporters" in Moscow on May 6, on the eve of
President-elect Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony,
scheduled for May 7.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Russia could spend up to 1.3 trillion roubles ($44.06
billion)to implement is strategic priorities in Arctic, Minister
of Regional Development Viktor Basargin says.
- Moscow regional lawmakers will consider on Thursday the
candidacy of Sergei Shoigu, in charge of Russia's Emergencies
Ministry sinse 1991, to the post of the governor of Moscow
region.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- The popular daily says that Russia's armed forces have
lost their combat ability as a result of long running reforms.
($1 = 29.5045 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova)