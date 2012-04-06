MOSCOW, April 6 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Former Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin plans to
prepare alternative government reforms within the new
non-government organization together with the other liberal
politicians, the paper writes.
- Russia's regional development ministry plans to attract
375 billion roubles ($12.73 billion) in private investments on
public utilities by 2015, with another 15 billion roubles
provided by state and regional budgets, the paper reports.
- Evraz, Russia's rail-track monopoly, has
suspended rail production at its West-Siberian plant until
September while the plant is being renovated, causing a shortage
of 18,900 tonnes of rails tracks, the paper reports citing
sources.
- Russia's Central Bank Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on
Thursday interest rates on loans will inevitably fall this year
due to lower inflation, the paper writes.
- The number electronic terminal payments in Russia dropped
in 2011 for the first time in a decade due to high commissions,
the paper says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian opposition is against the proposal of regional
authorities' to filter candidates for governor elections in
local parliaments, which was approved by the President Dmitry
Medvedev on Thursday, the paper reports.
- Prominent police chief of Russia's Tatarstan, Asgat
Safarov, submitted his resignation letter to the President on
Thursday after a scandal over local policemen torturing and
beating prisoners, the paper writes.
- Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) will send
its mission to Russia in mid-April to discuss the recent
parliamentary and presidential election with Russia's Election
Committee representatives and politicians, the paper says.
($1 = 29.4550 Russian roubles)
