MOSCOW, April 6 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Former Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin plans to prepare alternative government reforms within the new non-government organization together with the other liberal politicians, the paper writes.

- Russia's regional development ministry plans to attract 375 billion roubles ($12.73 billion) in private investments on public utilities by 2015, with another 15 billion roubles provided by state and regional budgets, the paper reports.

- Evraz, Russia's rail-track monopoly, has suspended rail production at its West-Siberian plant until September while the plant is being renovated, causing a shortage of 18,900 tonnes of rails tracks, the paper reports citing sources.

- Russia's Central Bank Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Thursday interest rates on loans will inevitably fall this year due to lower inflation, the paper writes.

- The number electronic terminal payments in Russia dropped in 2011 for the first time in a decade due to high commissions, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian opposition is against the proposal of regional authorities' to filter candidates for governor elections in local parliaments, which was approved by the President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday, the paper reports.

- Prominent police chief of Russia's Tatarstan, Asgat Safarov, submitted his resignation letter to the President on Thursday after a scandal over local policemen torturing and beating prisoners, the paper writes.

- Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) will send its mission to Russia in mid-April to discuss the recent parliamentary and presidential election with Russia's Election Committee representatives and politicians, the paper says. ($1 = 29.4550 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)