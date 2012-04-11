MOSCOW, April 11 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina may become a deputy
prime minister to oversee social issues in the new government,
the paper reports.
- Nine militants allegedly preparing terror attacks were
killed by security forces on Monday in Russia's southern region
of Stavropol, the paper writes.
- President Dmitry Medvedev said Russian mobile phone
carriers must introduce portability to allow subscribers to keep
their telephone numbers after switching operators, which may
cost hundreds of millions of dollars, the daily writes.
- The daily runs an interview with Don Robert, chief
executive of British credit information firm Experian,
on the company's development in the Russian market.
KOMMERSANT
- Nissan plant in St Petersburg plan to double its
capacity by 2014 to 100,000 cars per year which will cost the
company $70-100 million, the daily says.
- X5 Retail Group, Russia's biggest food retailer
by sales, will buy a food retailer chain in Volga River city of
Ulyanovsk with $28.6 million turnover in 2011, the paper writes.
