VEDOMOSTI
- Russian state-owned transport monopoly Russian Railways,
decided not to sell its 5 percent stake in Novorossiisk
Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) together with the
government, which had pledged to sell 20 percent shares, the
paper writes.
- Moscow mayor's office said on Wednesday it will raise
fines for illegal parking in central Moscow 10 times starting
July 1, the paper reports.
- The paper runs an interview with Frank Riboud, president
of French dairy giant Danone, who says he is confident
in the Russian market.
KOMMERSANT
- A document aimed at easing the visa procedure between
Russia and the United States never made it to Russia's lower
house of Parliament, whose ratification of the agreement the
U.S. has been awaiting since November, the paper writes citing
sources in the Parliament and Russia's Foreign Ministry.
- Moscow regional police freed a businessman and his driver,
who were held hostage for a week by kidnappers requesting $6
million for them, on Wednesday, the paper reports.
- Cellphone chip company Qualcomm Inc. may start
making 3G and 4G chipsets for modems and routers produced by
Russian broadband provider Yota, the daily writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russian human rights ombudsman Vladimir Lukin said on
Wednesday members of a feminist punk band Pussy Riot, who
stormed into Moscow's main church singing an song against
Vladimir Putin in February, did not deserve criminal sentence,
the paper writes.
