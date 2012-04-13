EXCLUSIVE-Petronas considers $1 bln stake sale in offshore gas project-sources
MOSCOW, April 13 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Russia's government will consider ways to allow private oil companies to take part in the development of the off-shore oil fields after a group of Russia's major private oil producers complained of the discrimination of their right in favor of state-run Rosneft and Gazprom.
- Russia's law makers will review legislation to restrict activity of on non-government organizations on Russia's territory if they are financed from abroad.
- Sait-Salam Gutseriyev, co-owner of Russia's B&N industrial and financial group has convinced the U.S. Universal Park & Resorts to invest in an entertainment park in Moscow's Galaktika Park mall to be built in the city's south, the daily says.
- Russia is planning to open for tourists its remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, head of the security council Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)
ABU DHABI, Feb 20 Abu Dhabi awarded a 4 percent stake in its giant onshore oil concession to CEFC China Energy Co for a fee of 3.3 billion dirhams ($900 million), state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 The pensions deficit at General Motors' British division stands at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion), a source told Reuters on Monday, amid fears over the future of its Vauxhall plants as Peugeot explores a European buyout.