VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's second-largest mobile operator, Megafon
, is seeking a $2-3 billion loan to help finance the
purchase of a 25.1 percent stake from billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's Alfa-Group, the daily says.
- Russia's state-run oil company Rosneft is
planning to increase 2011 dividends by 20 percent from the
previous year level, according to Deputy Prime Minister Igor
Sechin.
- The government will sell a stake in the state-owned
railways box transport company Transcontainer this
year, according to First Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.
- Economics Minister Elvira Nabiullina does not rule out the
possibility of selling Novorossiisk Black Sea port to a private
owner, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Rosneft will get access to oil fields in the
United States and Canada after wrapping up a partnership deal
with Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday, the daily says.
- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's cousin, Igor Putin, has
joined the board of directors of the Russian Land Bank, earlier
controlled by Yelena Baturina, the wife of former Moscow mayor
Yuri Luzhkov.
- Rosneft is inviting Russia's private oil
producers to take part in its offshore projects on the
conditions similar to those Rosneft has offered to Exxon Mobil.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia could deploy a new radar station in Tiraspol in
respond to the U.S. anti-missile shield in Europe, the daily
says commenting on Russia's efforts to restore its control over
Transdniester region of the ex-Soviet Republic of Moldova.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Almost 14,000 women die in Russia every year as a result
of violence of their husbands or close relatives, the daily
says.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)