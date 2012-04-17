MOSCOW, April 17 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's second-largest mobile operator, Megafon , is seeking a $2-3 billion loan to help finance the purchase of a 25.1 percent stake from billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, the daily says.

- Russia's state-run oil company Rosneft is planning to increase 2011 dividends by 20 percent from the previous year level, according to Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin.

- The government will sell a stake in the state-owned railways box transport company Transcontainer this year, according to First Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.

- Economics Minister Elvira Nabiullina does not rule out the possibility of selling Novorossiisk Black Sea port to a private owner, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Rosneft will get access to oil fields in the United States and Canada after wrapping up a partnership deal with Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday, the daily says.

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's cousin, Igor Putin, has joined the board of directors of the Russian Land Bank, earlier controlled by Yelena Baturina, the wife of former Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov.

- Rosneft is inviting Russia's private oil producers to take part in its offshore projects on the conditions similar to those Rosneft has offered to Exxon Mobil.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia could deploy a new radar station in Tiraspol in respond to the U.S. anti-missile shield in Europe, the daily says commenting on Russia's efforts to restore its control over Transdniester region of the ex-Soviet Republic of Moldova.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Almost 14,000 women die in Russia every year as a result of violence of their husbands or close relatives, the daily says.

(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)