The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Moscow needs several dozen sites similar to London's Hide
Park that can be used for street rallies as the citizens'
political awareness grows, said a work group established by
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in February, the paper writes.
- Russia has been signing fewer contracts for weapons
supplies abroad after it lost clients in Central Europe, Iran,
China and Northern Africa due to political issues, the paper
cites Viktor Komardin, deputy chief of Russian arms export
dealer Rosoboronexport.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's Investigative Committee Chief Alexander Bastrykin
signed a decree for establishing separate departments
responsible for investigating crimes carried out by the
committee's employees, the daily says.
- The number of protests in Russia, including labor strikes,
grew almost six-fold in January-March of 2012, compared to the
same period of 2008, the daily writes.
- Russia's Ministry of Natural Resources called for oil
company TNK-BP to invest 20 billion roubles ($678.31
million) to replace all of its pipelines in the Khanty-Mansiisk
region with the more ecologically sustainable ones, the paper
says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russian car makers refused to sponsor a motor rally across
Russia dedicated to the 67th anniversary of the World War II
victory in May, the paper writes. The rally was suggested by a
Kremlin-backed political youth group.
($1 = 29.4850 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)