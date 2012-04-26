Moscow, April 26 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's insurance tax will remain at 30 percent plus 10 percent from the annual income exceeding 512,000 roubles ($17,400) for the next three years, the daily reports.

- Moscow authorities plan to invest 900 billion roubles ($30.62 billion) to expand the city's metro by 2021 , the paper writes.

- Russia's Sistema board of directors recommends to pay 2011 dividends at 2.7 billion roubles ($91.86 million), the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian government decided not to spend $290 million to buy a building in central Moscow to house the headquarters of the Eurasian Economic Commission of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, the paper says.

- Russian State Duma deputy Andrey Lugovoy, main suspect behind the murder of former Russian security officer Alexander Litvinenko in London, told the daily he took a polygraph test that proved his innocence, the daily writes.

- Some twenty seven percent of Russians think the role of the United Russia party in the country's politics will be decreasing, and thirty five percent said they did not support the ruling party, the paper cites recent VTsIOM poll.

- Former Russian state fishing official received 26 million roubles in bribes by sacking his subordinates and charging those eager to take their posts, the paper reports.

- The price for land parcels in the Moscow region dropped 0.5 percent in the first quarter of 2012, the paper says. ($1 = 29.3912 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)