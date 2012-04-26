Moscow, April 26 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's insurance tax will remain at 30 percent plus 10
percent from the annual income exceeding 512,000 roubles
($17,400) for the next three years, the daily reports.
- Moscow authorities plan to invest 900 billion roubles
($30.62 billion) to expand the city's metro by 2021 , the paper
writes.
- Russia's Sistema board of directors recommends to
pay 2011 dividends at 2.7 billion roubles ($91.86 million), the
paper says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian government decided not to spend $290 million to
buy a building in central Moscow to house the headquarters of
the Eurasian Economic Commission of Russia, Belarus and
Kazakhstan, the paper says.
- Russian State Duma deputy Andrey Lugovoy, main suspect
behind the murder of former Russian security officer Alexander
Litvinenko in London, told the daily he took a polygraph test
that proved his innocence, the daily writes.
- Some twenty seven percent of Russians think the role of
the United Russia party in the country's politics will be
decreasing, and thirty five percent said they did not support
the ruling party, the paper cites recent VTsIOM poll.
- Former Russian state fishing official received 26 million
roubles in bribes by sacking his subordinates and charging those
eager to take their posts, the paper reports.
- The price for land parcels in the Moscow region dropped
0.5 percent in the first quarter of 2012, the paper says.
($1 = 29.3912 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova;
ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)