Moscow, April 29 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Saturday.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's opposition demanding fair elections called off a rally planned for May 1 which was approved by Moscow mayor's office, the paper writes. Leaders say they want to focus on a May 6 demonstration.

- Russia's state development bank VEB paid its top managers in 2011 twice as much as the year before, while overall staff costs grew 37 percent, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Dmitry Medvedev, soon to become Russia's Prime Minister, said on Friday that he is a conservative politician and plans to modernize the ruling United Russia party, the paper writes.

- Russian car maker Avtovaz will recall some 94,000 new Lada automobiles made since October 2011 due to alleged problems with the fuel system, the paper reports.

- Air Force Commander Alexander Zelin was dismissed on Friday by President Dmitry Medvedev because of his failure to establish air-space defense forces on an air force base.