VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's opposition demanding fair elections called off a
rally planned for May 1 which was approved by Moscow mayor's
office, the paper writes. Leaders say they want to focus on a
May 6 demonstration.
- Russia's state development bank VEB paid its top managers
in 2011 twice as much as the year before, while overall staff
costs grew 37 percent, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Dmitry Medvedev, soon to become Russia's Prime Minister,
said on Friday that he is a conservative politician and plans to
modernize the ruling United Russia party, the paper writes.
- Russian car maker Avtovaz will recall some
94,000 new Lada automobiles made since October 2011 due to
alleged problems with the fuel system, the paper reports.
- Air Force Commander Alexander Zelin was dismissed on
Friday by President Dmitry Medvedev because of his failure to
establish air-space defense forces on an air force base.
