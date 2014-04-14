MOSCOW, April 14 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, plans to pay out some 72 billion roubles ($2 billion) in dividends for 2013, the paper writes.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a national anti-corruption plan for 2014-2015 providing for police monitoring of major infrastructure investment projects, the paper writes.

- State telecoms group Rostelecom in 2013 added more subscribers to its internet services in Moscow than all of its competitors put together, the paper says.

- Russia's state telecoms group Rostelecom is building a communication cable to Crimea that will cost the company 400-900 million roubles ($11-25 million). This line will provide the peninsula with a confidential connection with the Russian government, the paper writes.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin earned 3.67 million roubles ($103,000) in 2013 compared to 5.79 million roubles ($162,500) in 2012, the daily reports citing his annual income declaration.

- Moscow, Saint Petersburg, the southern Stavropol region and the Muslim republic of Tatarstan had more ethnic conflicts from September 2013 to March 2014 than other Russian regions, the paper writes citing a recent rating by the independent National Conflicts Studies Centre.

- Russia will cut planned spending on the development of the Far East region tenfold to 353 billion roubles ($9.9 billion)before 2025, the paper writes.

- Russia's armed forces plan to increase the hiring of contract servicemen in 2014 fourfold, the paper says citing a senior General Staff official.

