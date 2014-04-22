MOSCOW, April 22 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's Vnesheconombank, VEB, will most likely get a loan
from China's Exim Bank to finance development of the Elga coal
field in Yakutia.
- Gazprom and Turkish authorities are in talks on
boosting capacity of the Blue Stream gas pipeline by 3 billion
cubic meters.
- Russia's central bank has suspended the work of four
Ukrainian banks operating in Crimea. Several other Ukrainian
banks have already applied to Russia's regulator for licenses to
open offices in Crimea.
KOMMERSANT
- President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to transfer
state committee on Olympic Games into the state committee on the
development of Crimea and Sevastopol. Deputy Prime Minister
Dmitry Kozak is appointed to head the new state body.
- Putin is expected to discuss with the senior military
officials in the next three days the issue of re-equipping of
the of the army and possibly the issue of defence industry
development in Crimea.
IZVESTIA
- A senior parliament official suspects Google of
violating Russia's laws on personal data and is asking Russia's
watchdog, Roskomnadzor, to analyze the company's new rules
concerning scanning of the internet contents.
- A Belgorod man seized three hostages on Monday in a
office of Zapadny bank and demanded the 23 million roubles
($644,500) he had invested. Russia's central bank had withdrawn
the bank's licence; under Russian legislation, the state could
guarantee the return of maximum of 700,000 roubles ($19,600).
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Almost 75 percent of lawyers in Russia believe Russian
courts lack true independence, according to experts of the High
School of Economics.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Russians spend almost 80 percent of their incomes on
consumer goods, the daily says adding that for the first time in
the last 15 years Russians have started to spend their money
instead of saving them.
- Russia has decided to call off its military representative
in Brussels to discuss its future relations with NATO in view of
the latest developments in Ukraine, Deputy Defence Minister
Anatoly Antonov says in an interview.
