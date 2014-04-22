MOSCOW, April 22 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's Vnesheconombank, VEB, will most likely get a loan from China's Exim Bank to finance development of the Elga coal field in Yakutia.

- Gazprom and Turkish authorities are in talks on boosting capacity of the Blue Stream gas pipeline by 3 billion cubic meters.

- Russia's central bank has suspended the work of four Ukrainian banks operating in Crimea. Several other Ukrainian banks have already applied to Russia's regulator for licenses to open offices in Crimea.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to transfer state committee on Olympic Games into the state committee on the development of Crimea and Sevastopol. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak is appointed to head the new state body.

- Putin is expected to discuss with the senior military officials in the next three days the issue of re-equipping of the of the army and possibly the issue of defence industry development in Crimea.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- A senior parliament official suspects Google of violating Russia's laws on personal data and is asking Russia's watchdog, Roskomnadzor, to analyze the company's new rules concerning scanning of the internet contents.

- A Belgorod man seized three hostages on Monday in a office of Zapadny bank and demanded the 23 million roubles ($644,500) he had invested. Russia's central bank had withdrawn the bank's licence; under Russian legislation, the state could guarantee the return of maximum of 700,000 roubles ($19,600).

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Almost 75 percent of lawyers in Russia believe Russian courts lack true independence, according to experts of the High School of Economics.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russians spend almost 80 percent of their incomes on consumer goods, the daily says adding that for the first time in the last 15 years Russians have started to spend their money instead of saving them.

- Russia has decided to call off its military representative in Brussels to discuss its future relations with NATO in view of the latest developments in Ukraine, Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov says in an interview.

($1 = 35.6858 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)