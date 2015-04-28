MOSCOW, April 28 The following are some stories
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's state-controlled telecom provider Rostelecom is
considering the possibility of buying a stake in CTC Media, 75
percent of which is controlled by foreign investors. Under a
presidential decree signed last year only 20 percent of mass
media assets can belong to foreigners.
- The Finance Ministry is working on measures to encourage
private pension funds to invest their clients' savings into
infrastructure projects which the state considers to be most
important.
- Russian banks failed to receive in deposits about 2
trillion roubles ($38.42 billion) last year which investors
either locked in safety deposit boxes or spent on New Year's
Eve. Almost 500 billion roubles were transferred abroad,
according to VTB-24 President Mikhail Zadornov.
- The Kaluga plant "PSMA Rus", a Russian venture with PSA
Peugeot Citroen and Mitsubishi, is planning to suspend
production of some models up to June due to falling demand.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia is considering ways of using roubles in some export
deals involving state controlled companies, for example in arms
trading, the daily says.
- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday the
government had no plans to "flood Crimea with money" and
suggested support should be given to encourage internal sources
of growth.
- Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov could raise his 15
percent stake in the TUI travel operator, the daily says in
connection with his decision to hand day-to-day management of
Severstal to his deputy Vadim Larin. Mordashov is planning to
focus on his other projects, the daily adds.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia is ready to invest in the development of resources
in North Korea and is promising to provide the country with
150,000 tonnes of grain over the next three years. North Korea
will pay off the credit by 2032, the daily says, commenting on
the results of a bilateral government meeting on Monday.
- Andrei Karaulov, a journalist from the list of officials
recommended by murdered liberal politician Boris Nemtsov for
U.S. sanctions, is promising to ask prosecutors to investigate
Mikhail Kasyanov's activities when he was prime minister.
Kasyanov is said to have handed the list to U.S. congressmen.
RBC
www.rbc.ru
- A construction company of Basic Element, Glavstroi
Development, is selling off land in Moscow which could cost up
to 36.4 billion roubles to attract money for other key projects
of billionaire Oleg Derispaska, the daily says.
