MOSCOW, April 28 The following are some stories in Russian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's state-controlled telecom provider Rostelecom is considering the possibility of buying a stake in CTC Media, 75 percent of which is controlled by foreign investors. Under a presidential decree signed last year only 20 percent of mass media assets can belong to foreigners.

- The Finance Ministry is working on measures to encourage private pension funds to invest their clients' savings into infrastructure projects which the state considers to be most important.

- Russian banks failed to receive in deposits about 2 trillion roubles ($38.42 billion) last year which investors either locked in safety deposit boxes or spent on New Year's Eve. Almost 500 billion roubles were transferred abroad, according to VTB-24 President Mikhail Zadornov.

- The Kaluga plant "PSMA Rus", a Russian venture with PSA Peugeot Citroen and Mitsubishi, is planning to suspend production of some models up to June due to falling demand.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia is considering ways of using roubles in some export deals involving state controlled companies, for example in arms trading, the daily says.

- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday the government had no plans to "flood Crimea with money" and suggested support should be given to encourage internal sources of growth.

- Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov could raise his 15 percent stake in the TUI travel operator, the daily says in connection with his decision to hand day-to-day management of Severstal to his deputy Vadim Larin. Mordashov is planning to focus on his other projects, the daily adds.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia is ready to invest in the development of resources in North Korea and is promising to provide the country with 150,000 tonnes of grain over the next three years. North Korea will pay off the credit by 2032, the daily says, commenting on the results of a bilateral government meeting on Monday.

- Andrei Karaulov, a journalist from the list of officials recommended by murdered liberal politician Boris Nemtsov for U.S. sanctions, is promising to ask prosecutors to investigate Mikhail Kasyanov's activities when he was prime minister. Kasyanov is said to have handed the list to U.S. congressmen.

RBC

www.rbc.ru

- A construction company of Basic Element, Glavstroi Development, is selling off land in Moscow which could cost up to 36.4 billion roubles to attract money for other key projects of billionaire Oleg Derispaska, the daily says. ($1 = 52.0600 roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)