Moscow Aug 31 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Economy Ministry believes Russia will need 16 trillion roubles ($553.1 billion) for economic modernization up to 2020, the paper writes.

- Russia's biggest political party, United Russia, may nullify the results of its 'primaries' in the Far East, where they think a businessman falsified results, the paper writes.

- eBay Inc's online payment business PayPal is delaying the start of money transfers to Russia, which had been scheduled for late September, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Yahoo Inc is interested in buying a stake in Sup Media, the Russian company that owns popular internet blogging platform LiveJournal, the daily quotes a source as saying.

- Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin plans to spend 2.2 trillion roubles ($76 billion) by 2016 to develop the city's transport system, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- More than 50 percent of Russians approve of or tolerate those who ride public transport without paying, the daily reports. ($1 = 28.924 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)