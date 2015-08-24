MOSCOW Aug 24 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's rouble lost 7 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar last week, marking the biggest drop since last November, the paper writes.

- Moscow city authorities plan to hold road works tenders worth 80 billion roubles by the end of 2015, the paper says.

- Russia's agriculture ministry mulls restricting imports of raw materials for wine making, the paper says.

- Russia's central bank has agreed a plan to merge VTB with the Bank of Moscow, the daily reports.

- Russia's environment ministry says car maker AvtoVaz did not pay the state 1.5 billion roubles due for environmental damage in 2012-2015, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Gazprom and Naftogaz on Friday discussed reinstating pre-payments for the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe, the daily reports.

- Novatek is close to signing a deal on selling a 9.9 percent stake in the Yamal LNG project to a Chinese investment fund, the paper writes.

- Russia's demand for imported alcohol has fallen by as much as 45 percent this year and the depreciation of the rouble pushes importers to raise their prices by 15-25 percent, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The government could make Russia's major exporters sell foreign currencies to help support the rouble, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said, the daily reports.

- Some 2,000 servicemen from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are launching on Monday joint military exercises near Russia's town of Pskov, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russian producer of the Mig fighter planes earned $800 million last year and signed new deals worth $4billion for 2015, the head of the company, Sergei Korotkov, tells the paper. (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova)