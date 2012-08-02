UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
MOSCOW Aug 2 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed 143 bills that were adopted during spring parliamentary session, including 81 proposed by the government when Putin was prime minister, the paper says.
- Russia's banking sector will earn 1 trillion roubles ($30.91 billion) in 2012, the daily says citing a Central Bank forecast.
- Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom's is in talks with Swedish telecoms group Tele2 to exchange assets or to create a joint company, the paper cites sources.
- All four Russian parliamentary parties introduced a legislative initiative according to which state officials and ministers, including the president and prime minister, would be prosecuted for owning any assets abroad, the daily writes.
- Some 42 percent Russians support opposition rallies and 19 percent are ready to take part in them, the paper writes citing a recent Levada agency poll.
- July car sales by Russia's Avtovaz dropped 7 percent year-on-year following an 18 percent slump in June, the daily reports.
- Russia's membership in WTO may cause losses for domestic meat producers as they are not ready to compete with the cheap imports, the daily writes.
($1 = 32.3572 Russian roubles)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. The Trump administration has directed NASA to study whether it is feasible to fly astronauts on the debut flight of the agency’s heavy-lift rocket, a mission currently unmanned and targeted to launch in late 2018, officials said on Friday.
