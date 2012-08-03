Moscow Aug 3 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft
is at risk of disruption of crude oil supplies to
the Far Eastern seaport of Kozmino due to railway problems.
- The number of suits brought by railways operators against
Russian Railways in 2012 has reached 60, as the monopoly fails
to deliver freights on time, the paper says.
- Russian tourists spent $17 million in a week from July 23
in London using Visa cards, ranking 12th among visitors
from other countries, the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian government will spend more than 4 billion roubles
($122.93 million) on building housing for people who lost their
homes in the deadly floods in Russia's south, the paper says.
- Sales of tablet PCs in Russia in the first half of 2012
grew 412 percent in terms of units year-on-year, the daily cites
handset retailer Svyaznoy's report.
($1 = 32.5376 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)