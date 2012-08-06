MOSCOW Aug 6 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Grain producers and bread makers will retail prices 20
percent as a result of this summer's draught, the daily says,
adding that milk and meat producers might also raise prices.
- Russia's billionaire Alexander Lebedev says he is ready to
sell his business in Russia after coming under pressure from the
security services, citing news agency Interfax and Reuters.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia's state oil company Rosneft has completed
the process of setting up a joint venture with an independent
private natural gas producer Itera Holding.
- The owner of the National reserves bank Alexander Lebedev
is eyeing purchasing a stake in Russia's Absolut-bank, put up
for sale by the Belgian financial group KBC.
RBK Daily
- The first client to receive Russia's new Sukhoi SuperJet
100, Armavia, was disappointed with the quality of the plane and
reject putting it into use, the daily reports.
