Moscow Aug 7 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has approved a 50-billion rouble ($1.58-billion) project to build a amusement park outside Moscow featuring displays from each of the country's region that will be shaped like Russia, the daily reports.

- Russian internet group Mail.Ru said on Monday it would pay shareholders a special dividend of $3.80 per share, or a total of $795 million.

- Russian mobile phone group Megafon will postpone an IPO previously planned for September in London, the paper writes citing sources.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's will raise capital outflow outlook for the second half of 2012 to $50 billion from previously forecasted $15 billion, the paper says citing deputy economy minister Andrei Klepach.

- Russian mobile phone operators face difficulties installing their base stations in Sochi, while the official telecoms partners of 2014 winter Olympics Megafon secured network coverage in the region.

- A suicide bomber in Russia's restive republic of Chechnya killed 3 soldiers and injured three others in Grozny on Monday, the paper says.

- Russia's forestry watchdog will monitor forest fires via satellites, the daily writes.

($1 = 31.5999 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)