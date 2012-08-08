MOSCOW Aug 8 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Royal Dutch Shell could replace Statoil
in Russia's Shtokman project on the development of the gas
fields in the Arctic Barents sea, the daily says in connection
with Norwegian oil major's withdrawal from the project.
- A former senior manager of YUKOS oil company Alexei
Kurtsin was released from prison on August 7 three years earlier
after Russia's criminal legislation was liberalized and came in
force.
KOMMERSANT
- The police officer formerly involved in investigating
charges against late hedge fund lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, whose
death in pre-trial custody caused an outcry from human rights
groups, will bring a defamation case against the Hermitage
Capital fund in London, after it accused him of corruption.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russian officials registered more than 62,000 cases of
people infected with HIV last year which is 10.6 percent more
than in 2010 and the number could reach one million by 2015, the
daily says in connection with reports that the government has
closed the work of a state commission monitoring the spread of
the disease.
