MOSCOW Aug 10 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's private oil company Lukoil is in talks with China National Petroleum corporation (CNPC) on the joint development of a huge Western Qurna-2 oil field in Iraq, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia could toughen its position on Iran's nuclear programme if Tehran continues to insist on its almost $4 billion claim for Russia's refusal to ship it S-300 air defence systems. Russia's military says the claim should be no more than $900 million, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The deputy head of Russia's defence committee in parliament, Frants Klitskevich, is planning to initiate a bill banning the use of foreign software and electronics in Russian military equipment.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Food prices may grow by 10-12 percent by the end of the year in Russia, according to independent analysts.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia's state precious minerals repository (GOKHRAN) has opened a tender to buy almost one billion roubles in gold bars, but no one has yet bid for the tender, the daily says. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)